Charleston City Council set to vote on ban of conversion therapy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council is set to vote on whether to ban the practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children in the city on Monday.

Charleston City Councilwoman Caitlin Cook introduced the proposal, which was voted on in the Rules Committee where it passed last week and is now in front of full Council for a vote.

According to Fairness West Virginia, members of city council will vote on whether to join more than 20 other states and 70 other municipalities in banning this practice.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity.

A coalition of faith leaders across Charleston joined forces Friday to support the ban of the practice and noted that the proposal will not impact their freedom of religion and ability to continue leading their respective congregations.

“As faith leaders, we believe we must do everything in our power to make sure that West Virginia is a safe place to live, work, and raise a family for all people, including members of the LGBTQ community,” they wrote. “Unfortunately, the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy is still legally allowed to flourish in our state.”

The leaders who joined the letter include Rev. Ronald English, Rev. Amy Parker, Rabbi Victor Urecki, Rev. Claire Butler, Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi, Rev. Michelle Boomgaard, Rev. Jim Lewis and Rabbi Joe Blair. The letter was delivered to members of city council Friday morning.

According to Fairness West Virginia, every major medical association in West Virginia – and every medical association nationwide – has condemned conversion therapy for children.

the organization called the practice “outdated” and that science has shown doesn’t work and can lead to long-term negative health outcomes.

Charleston would be the first municipality in West Virginia to enact such a ban, if approved on Monday.