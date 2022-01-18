Charleston City Council set to consider cable franchise agreements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council will consider two cable franchise agreements during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The council’s Select Committee on Cable Franchise earlier this month recommended proposals from CAS Cable and Suddenlink. CAS Cable, a Parkersburg company, is looking to offer cable, phone and internet services in Charleston for the first time.

If council members approve CAS Cable’s proposal, it will begin to offer services to residents in North Charleston and the city’s West Side this year. The company plans to provide services throughout Charleston within five years.

CAS Cable submitted a 15-year agreement related to services. Suddenlink proposed a five-year deal, and the council could consider a 10-year contract.

Suddenlink has faced little competition in Charleston. The company is also facing pressure to improve its services as the Public Service Commission of West Virginia continues its investigation into the company and the reliability of its services.

The council’s Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., followed by the full council meeting at 7 p.m.