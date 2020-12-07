Charleston City Council remembers Office Johnson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council is discussing ways to honor fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

Councilmembers spoke for the first time about the fatal shooting at their meeting Monday night. Johnson was shot December 1 responding to a call on Garrison Avenue and died December 3 from injuries in the shooting.

“It has been one of the most challenging times not just for her friends and family but the City of Charleston as a whole. Our city is hurting and it was apparent by the outpouring of support,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.

“To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. We have so much love in this city.”

Goodwin brought an idea before the council of remembering Johnson in a way that has to do with her love of animals. The council and city officials will work with the Parks and Recreation Department.

Councilmember Shannon Snodgrass of Ward 11 said Monday night that she received a call from an officer on Johnson’s D-shift and asked to have an honorary name of Garrison Ave after Johnson, the street where she was shot.

“Lt. Nolan informed me that Patrolman Johnson not only grew up around the Garrison Ave area, she protected this area as part of her patrol area in D-shift,” Snodgrass said.

She said that Lt. Jamie Nolan already had turned in the application and check to begin the process of honorarily naming a street.

Johnson will be remembered Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center with a hero’s funeral. The service will begin around noon and be broadcasted on 580-WCHS.

“I just want to thank everyone in the city for the outpouring of support across the nation and state. It’s a testament to how well our police officers are an how well they are cared about,” councilmember Joseph Jenkins of Ward 12 said.