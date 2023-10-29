Charleston City Council member doesn’t see an issue with the large number of people who make it up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After proposals being made to try to reduce the unusually large size of Charleston’s City Council, one of its members is asking why.

Council member at-large Emmett Pepper came on the Dave Allen Show last week about the matter, and he said he is a proponent of keeping the council the large size that it is, and there’s a certain power in having such easy access to city representatives.

“I think it’s good that we have a lot of people involved in the government, I think it’s good that we have a large city council,” he said.

Pepper said while it’s one of the largest city councils in the country, even surpassing many major metropolitan areas with a total of 26 members, he said he remains unclear on why it’s an issue.

“The question I have is, ‘is that bad?’ and if we think it’s bad, what is the problem that’s being created by that,” he said. “I haven’t really gotten great answers on that.”

He said currently there are 20 ward council members and six at-large including himself.

Pepper said he’s noticed that the people who have the strongest stances on why they think having that many city representatives is a problem seem to simply be frustrated with having to talk to so many of them.

However, he said many who live in the city wards he talks with, especially those who personally know their ward member, like having the wide array of city representatives to discuss issues with and voice their concerns. He said a north Charleston citizen he spoke with even went as far as saying they would feel more forgotten than they already do if the council size was reduced.

Pepper said the total cost of council which is budgeted is around $350,000 to $400,000, which he said is a pretty good deal for the 26 part-time council workers who don’t receive payments all of the time.

“We get paid $250 dollars per meeting when we have our regular meetings which are twice a month,” he said.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has said she is open to the idea of downsizing council, but Pepper said it’s ultimately up to the members which make it up.

However, he said if just one citizen proposes a charter change and for council to be reduced, it would go to a full vote from the city.

Pepper holds the assertion though, that the size of council is not a top concern from most people, and some even feel better because of it.

“In terms of the people who live here and our used to it, again I think they like being able to have access,” Pepper said.