Charleston City Council looking at redistricting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council will receive an update regarding the start of the city’s redistricting efforts during its Monday meeting.

The city’s work on redrawing new wards follows the state Legislature’s approval of the state Senate, House of Delegates, and U.S. House of Representatives districts. City officials will use U.S. Census data to draw new districts that match with Kanawha County precincts.

The Charleston City Council consists of representatives of 20 wards in addition to five at-large members.

City officials told the Charleston Gazette-Mail there will be at least two maps to consider; a consultant will present one option while city staff will work on a second proposal.

Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.