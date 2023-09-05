Charleston City Council has several issues to deal with Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tuesday evening will be busy for Charleston City Council members.

Council’s Ordinance and Rules Committee meets at 5:45 p.m. with two items on its agenda including a proposed amendment to council rules relating to increasing public participation at council meetings.

The committee will also take up an ordinance for Downtown Private Outdoor Designated Areas (PODA).

Council’s Finance Committee has six items on its agenda for its meets that starts at 6:30 p.m.

The full council, which meets at 7 p.m., will take up the public participation resolution, two annexation bills and one focusing on a no parking zone. Council will also take up the six items that he finance committee takes up.