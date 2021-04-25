Charleston City Council creates fund for coronavirus relief money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council has agreed to form a special revenue fund for coronavirus relief money the city will receive from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March, which includes $350 billion for state and municipal governments. West Virginia will receive more than $1.2 million, while municipal governments will get $677 million.

Charleston will receive $37.8 million, which the city can use to recover pandemic-related losses and infrastructure projects. The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office requires municipalities to have a separate fund for the money.

Council Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Jenkins said city council members have already been discussing how to use the funding to benefit West Virginia’s capital city.

“This is just part of the process for getting ready,” he added.

Mayor Amy Goodwin announced the city will be holding town hall sessions over the next two weeks to allow community input on utilizing the funding. Goodwin said the four listening areas will allow city officials to speak to residents before determining how to best use the money.

This week’s meetings will happen Tuesday and Thursday at the Kanawha City Community Center and Roosevelt Neighborhood Center respectively. Both events will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.