Charleston City Council confirms new budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council approved of the City’s budget for 2023-2024 budget Monday evening.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Finance Director Andy Wood presented the budget, which goes into effect July 1 of this year, to the finance committee, before it was approved by the council.

Mayor Goodwin said the budget puts a focus on making sure city employees are making at least $15 an hour.

“We could not do the work we do in Charleston without our dedicated City employees, who not only provide valuable services and programs to those in our community, but also ensure our local government continues to operate efficiently and effectively,” said Goodwin.

The mayor said the budget does not include any new taxes or fees. It does not cut or eliminate any essential services and it also boosts salaries for tenured police officers.