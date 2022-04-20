Charleston City Council candidates take part in forum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Candidates for Charleston City Council participated in a forum Tuesday focused on addressing issues facing the city with West Virginia’s primary election less than a month away.

WCHS-TV and Charleston Main Streets held the event at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. Fifteen candidates for at-large positions answered questions regarding the city’s economy. issues impacting Charleston and what each candidate would bring to the position.

The Charleston City Council consists of 26 members, of which six members serve in an at-large capacity.

Election Day is May 10.