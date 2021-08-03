Charleston City Council bans conversion therapy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Monday voted to prohibit conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors, a move that made Charleston the first West Virginia municipality to ban the practice.

The council voted 14-9 in favor of the bill.

Conversion therapy is aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, but has been scientifically discredited and tied to increased anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide among LGBTQ youth.

“All of Charleston’s children deserve love and respect for who they are, and no one should be in the business of trying to shame or humiliate teenagers out of being LGBTQ,” said Andrew Schneider, the executive director of Fairness West Virginia. “Our city’s medical and faith communities came out strongly in support of this bill to ban the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy, and I appreciate members of city council for bravely approving it.”

According to the organization, more than 20 states and 70 municipalities have already approved laws banning conversion therapy.

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth, also celebrated the vote.

“We are hopeful that this victory will help catalyze the passage of state-wide protections in the Mountain State, ensuring that no young person in West Virginia is subjected to this fraud at the hands of mental health providers,” senior advocacy campaign manager Troy Stevenson said.