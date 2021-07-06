Charleston City Council approves West Side plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council has approved a plan for improving the city’s West Side.

The council’s Tuesday vote stems from a donation by the McGee Foundation for developing a master plan focused on improving the neighborhood by addressing issues such as housing, employment opportunities and social services.

The McGee Foundation last year made a $250,000 donation to the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation for related work.

Steve Kawash, a board member with the McGee Foundation, explained to council members there will be an emphasis on operating a community-based approach.

“What we will attempt to do is use these funds to form a steering committee, have interviews with the steering committee, have them tell us the issues and concerns they have for the West Side,” he said. “Once we establish those, we take that to the next level, and we have this consultant that will actually expand that to a lot of the residents who live on the West Side.”

Kawash added the committee will focus on hearing from residents about improving the West Side. He noted the plan will include efforts over a decade-long period.

“This is really our first endeavor in doing something of this magnitude locally here in Charleston, and our plan is to make this a long-term play,” he said.

Mayor Amy Goodwin applauded the McGee Foundation for its commitment toward improving the West Side.

“I firmly believe that when you meet people where they are and ask them what they are struggling with, you are going to learn so much more,” she said. “This planning effort will be about listening and learning from the community. Then we can build on our efforts by putting those ideas into action.”

Work is expected to begin this summer.