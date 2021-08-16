Charleston City Council approves settlement for 2019 K-9 attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Monday approved a settlement stemming from a May 2019 incident involving Charleston police officers.

According to a May 2020 complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Johny Barker, a Harrison County resident who was homeless at the time, was injured by a K-9.

Charleston police had responded to a trespassing complaint in the 1500 block of Huron Terrace. Patrolman Christian Harshbarger and Officer Shaun McClure arrived at the home first, followed by Officer Troy Vanhorn and Officer Anthony Gaylor, in which Gaylor brought a K-9 Berkley, a police dog with titanium steel crowns on his canine teeth. McClure told an unidentified officer the K-9 was not appropriate for the offense.

The officers arrested a woman who had walked out of the house. Gaylor identified Barker as still being in the residence and ordered him to exit the home. Gaylor told McClure and Vanhorn he was getting Berkley out of the car, which both acknowledged.

Gaylor announced Barker’s “last warning” to leave the residence as he released his grip on Berkley. Barker responded he was leaving as Berkley attacked the man.

The complaint notes Berkley chewed on Barker’s leg for more than two minutes before the dog was removed.

“The severity of the bite had caused Plaintiff to lose control of his bowels – a fact which the officers involved clearly noticed and joked about,” the complaint also noted.

Doctors at Charleston Area Medical Center described Barker’s injuries as “complex wounds” with “significant soft tissue injury” and “extensive deep tissue lacerations.” Barker remained hospitalized for 20 days, in which he tested positive for MRSA. He later received a recommendation for a skin graft procedure.

“Post-hospitalization, Plaintiff has continued to experience significant pain, discomfort, numbness, and swelling of his right leg. Additionally, the K9 attack has left Plaintiff with permanent scarring,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit names Gaylor, Vanhorn and McClure in addition to the city; Gaylor is accused of using excessive force as well as assault, while Vanhorn and McClure are described as liable bystanders.

The city council approved a settlement of $45,000 to address claims against the city.