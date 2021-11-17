Charleston City Council approves raise for police officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officers with the Charleston Police Department will receive an additional $1 an hour after the Charleston City Council passed a pay raise at its meeting earlier this week.

The city council approved a pay increase for all city employees in July 2020, and the additional increase brings the average raise for an officer to $4,000 over the last 16 months.

“During a time when police departments across the country are struggling to recruit and retain police officers, the City of Charleston has taken several proactive steps to ensure the Charleston Police Department is competitive in its ability to recruit and retain the best possible officers for our City,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a statement.

Goodwin proposed the pay increase to Police Chief Tyke Hunt earlier this month.