Charleston City Council approves plans for use of money from unassigned fund balance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council approved millions of dollars from the unassigned fund balance to go towards multiple projects including the Capital Sports Center and Public Safety Center.

Council met Monday and gave approval to amending the General Fund Budget for fiscal year 2023-2024. Amendments to the budget occur when there’s an unassigned fund balance which is seen as a surplus from the previous year’s budget.

Funding will also be allocated for various demolition projects, turf to be installed at the North Charleston Community Center, city-owned streetlights being converted to LEDs and the HVAC and roof project at the Kanawha City Community Center.

$5 million is going towards the Capital Sports Center. Another $5 million has already been proposed by Kanawha County to help get the project off the ground.

“We are excited about the opportunities for area athletes, sports tourism, and our local economy that will be possible through the Capital Sports Center,” said Council Member Brent Burton. “The city’s $5 million combined with the county’s $5 million will help get the ball rolling on this key economic development project, further reinforcing our collective commitment to growing sports tourism in Charleston.”

The other large some of funding from the balance is going towards the Public Safety Center, which is getting $1 million. $2 million was previously allocated through ARPA and the unassigned fund balance from last year.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin called these moves with money from the unassigned fund balance, “the right investments.”

“For the past four and a half years we have prioritized fiscal responsibility – balancing our city’s budget with no new taxes and without cutting or eliminating essential city services, creating and maintaining the largest rainy-day fund in the city’s history, and investing in more paving and more demolitions,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin at Monday’s council meeting.

“With more folks in town, revenues are up,” she said. “This combined with expenses being down and our continued hard work have positioned us to make significant investments in projects that will support growth and prosperity long into the future.”

Other projects funded through the unassigned fund balance include:

$400,000 to demolish more vacant and unsafe structures.

$350,000 for turf at the football field at North Charleston Community Center

$350,000 to convert city-owned streetlights to LEDs

$200,000 towards replacing and repairing the roof and HVAC at the Kanawha City Community Center