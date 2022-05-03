Charleston City Council approves paving, sidewalk contracts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Monday approved multiple contacts related to street and sidewalk improvements totaling nearly $6 million.

Council members approved a $4.26 million contract with Mr. Asphalt Inc. for street paving, including the roads and parking lots of Spring Hill Cemetery.

The council also approved a $969,100 contract with McClanahan Construction Company LLC for repair and construction services affecting multiple streets:

— Beacon Hill.

— East Donnally Road.

— Emerald Road.

— Glenridge Road.

— Lindy Road.

— Lower Donnally Road.

— Woodbridge Drive.

“I think this may be the largest purchase on paving since I’ve been on city council,” Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Jenkins said.

The city will also enter into an agreement with SQP Construction Group Inc. to ensure concrete sidewalk ramps are compliable with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The contract is worth $621,366.