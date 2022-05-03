Charleston City Council approves nine ARPA grant applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council has approved nine American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant applications recommended by the ARPA Advisory Committee for funding.

The decisions were announced during Monday’s city council meeting. These ARPA applications were thoroughly reviewed by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s administration and the city’s ARPA consultant, BDO, to ensure each applicant meets federal requirements for funding eligibility and to evaluate the ability of each applicant to adhere to various program monitoring obligations going forward, the city said in a release.

The approved applicants included the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) for $639,431. The city said it is to cover 50 percent of lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doug Beasley, the Director of Operations of the KCHD told 580-WCHS that operations were greatly hindered by the pandemic as the majority of resources were at vaccine and testing sites.

“Our normal operations in our clinic of immunizations, overseas travel immunizations, were severely impacted due to travel restrictions and due to the fact that most of our employees were tied up with COVID-19,” Beasley said.

Beasley said KCHD’s main source of revenue comes from the state with additional funding from Kanawha County, the City of Charleston and grants. He said KCHD has been unable to do other inspections to collect revenue as well.

“We are so more-less tight in our budgets from year to year, that it was a hard impact for the health department to be able to take during the pandemic. Being able to recover these funds will greatly help the health department,” he said.

Other approved applicants include:

YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter | $313,606

To combat the increased number of challenges resulting from mental health and substance use disorders.

YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program | $451,797

To cover the cost associated with a Licensed Therapist to work on-site with shelter residents and expand the State of West Virginia Supreme Court Remote Participation Program

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra | $200,000

To support its 2022-2023 season, maintain existing programs and schedule special outreach ensemble performances serving the West Side, and host six symphonic and four pop-up concerts

Kanawha Valley Collective | $450,000

To help facilitate access to sustainable permanent housing, provide direct mental health and/or substance use treatment, provide case management services and provide assistance with benefit enrollment

FestivAll | $150,000

To expand annual programming—including Ticket Town and the Neighborhood Arts initiative—and invest in cultural activities and arts

Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau | $880,500

For tourism marketing and incentives initiatives and a sports facility study

Charleston Area Alliance | $200,000

To expand the women and minority small business grant program and the Charleston Roots Program, a talent and attraction initiative

Bright Futures Now | $350,000

To complete renovations for the second floor, provide services once renovations are complete and continue food distribution to address food insecurity for residents in Kanawha County

Charleston City Council approved four ARPA applicants – Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Manna Meal, West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition, and West Virginia Health Right – for funding during the April 18 city council meeting.

The city stated it accepted ARPA applications from October 1, 2021, to December 15, 2021. The City received more than 50 applications, all of which were examined on the basis of federal funding eligibility and alignment with community feedback, a release said.

Following review, 34 applications were recommended by the ARPA Advisory Committee for presentation to Charleston City Council.