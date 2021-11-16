Charleston City Council approves new map, studying council size

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Monday approved new ward boundaries and a resolution creating a committee to study the council’s size.

The city council consists of 20 members with each member representing a unique district as well as six at-large members. The council is required to update its wards every 10 years because of population changes.

Councilmember Jennifer Pharr introduced the resolution on studying changes to the council. Pharr noted to the council she supports a reduction as the city’s population continues to decrease.

“All that I am saying is that I want for us to look at what’s going on with council and for us to see it as representing the city of Charleston and what’s best,” she said.

The select committee will consist of members of the public and City Council representatives; the council approved an amendment establishing the committee as three people from the community and six members of council. The committee will have the authority to hold public hearings and conduct research.

The council also approved an amendment requiring the committee to present its report by Dec. 31, 2023.