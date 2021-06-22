Charleston City Council approves Coliseum budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved the proposed budget for the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center during the council’s meeting Tuesday.

OVG Facilities, which manages the facility, estimates the operating expense for the fiscal year will be around $4.3 million with an estimated $3.6 million in revenues. This is the first budget for OVG Facilities since city officials approved the firm’s hiring last September.

“We started with building what our budget was relative to events,” said Patrick Leahy, the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s general manager. “When we build our budget, we start with how many events we think we can present, what kind of activity we’re going to have, and what kind of revenue that’s driven off of those events.”

Officials anticipate 142 events utilizing the conference center, 20 concerts, up to 10 sporting events, and 23 shows at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. The number of events is an increase from prior years with a gross operating income of $3.9 million.

Officials noted renovations and recent expansion have created positive momentum in utilizing the facility, although the coronavirus pandemic halted much of the progress last year.