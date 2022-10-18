Charleston City Council approves ‘Citizen Appreciation Parking’ for 2022 holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved it’s ‘Citizen Appreciation Parking’ for the 2022 holiday season.

The move by council during its meeting Monday night waves hourly parking fees at all metered on-street parking spaces November 26, December 3, December 10, December 17, December 24, and December 31.

“This is our citizen appreciation parking that gets people downtown and into our neighborhoods. they can hopefully do their holiday shopping and support our local businesses,” Charleston City Council Member Mary Beth Hoover told the Finance Committee.

Free parking is also available in city-owned parking garages all day Saturdays and Sundays and Weekdays from 5 pm. to 7 a.m. – except during special event parking. For more information about parking, please visit: www.charlestonwv.gov/government/city-departments/traffic-parking.

“The holiday shopping season is right around the corner – which means parking will be top of mind,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a release. “We look forward to seeing folks out shopping, dining, and enjoying events throughout the season.”