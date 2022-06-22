Charleston City Council approves athletic turf contract

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved a contract related to installing athletic turf at 10 city-owned athletic fields.

The $8.1 million contract with Turf Alliance is related to placing synthetic turf. Turf Alliance will develop specifications for improvements, seek construction bids and review the work happening at the fields.

“This multi-million dollar investment in our ball fields is more than just an investment in our Parks and Rec facilities,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “It’s an investment in our athletes, our sports teams, and our communities.”

The city plans on upgrading fields located through city limits:

— Bigley Field 1 and Bigley Field 2.

— The upper and lower soccer fields at Cato Park.

— Kanawha City League Little Field.

— Kanawha City Softball/University of Charleston Field.

— Martin Luther King, Jr Center Complex.

— North Charleston Little League Field.

— Power Park Field.

— Suppa Little League/Softball Field.

City officials are hoping work will begin in late summer or early fall.