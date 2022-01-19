Charleston City Council approves agreements with CAS, Suddenlink

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved two cable franchise agreements for companies to offer cable services within city limits.

Council members approved deals with CAS Cable and Suddenlink, marking the first time West Virginia’s capital city has had more than one active cable franchise agreement.

“This is competition for the city of Charleston, to add another vendor to receive television services other than Suddenlink and satellite providers,” Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Jenkins said.

CAS Cable will construct cable infrastructure throughout the city over the next five years. The Parkersburg-based company, like Suddenlink, will also offer telephone and internet services to residents.

Councilmember Ben Adams, who presides over the Select Committee on Cable Franchise, said CAS Cable is committed to offering high-quality services; the company plans on opening a data center in Charleston and hiring local technicians.

“It’s been a long haul to get here, and I whole-heartedly urge adoption of this bill,” he added.

The city’s agreement with CAS Cable expires in 2037.

Suddenlink has offered services in Charleston with little competition. The approval of the five-year agreement came as the state Public Service Commission investigates complaints against the company and how Suddenlink has responded to calls for improving services.

Adams noted Suddenlink’s shorter deal reflects complaints against the company.

“This is a market economy,” Jenkins said. “The public is going to vote with their wallet on what they want to do.”

CAS Cable is also working on providing services in South Charleston and Kanawha County communities.