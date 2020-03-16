Charleston City Council approves $99.4 million budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved the next city budget during its meeting Monday evening, although the meeting was not done under usual circumstances.

City councilmembers took part in the meeting through a conference call as concerns continue over the coronavirus.

The $99.4 million budget includes a switch to insurance coverage provided by the Public Employees Insurance Agency. The change because, according to city manager Jonathan Storage, health care costs currently make up 18% of the current budget.

Storage previously told WCHS-AM health insurance costs would increase by as much as $2.5 million if the city did not make any changes.

The budget also includes a $2,000 pay raise for full-time, non-elected positions, $3 million for paving and $300,000 for demolition efforts.

The budget will go into effect in July.