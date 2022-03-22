Charleston City Council approves $108 million budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council has approved the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, which includes higher salaries for city employees and funding for paving projects and demolishing dilapidated structures.

The council voted Monday in favor of the $107.9 million budget that will go into effect in July.

The plan includes a 7% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees, $500,000 for the city’s demolition budget, $3 million for paving, and the addition of two positions in the City Collector’s Office to serve local businesses.

Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Jenkins noted during Monday’s meeting the budget does not include any reduction in services or tax increases.

“One of the more important things is the recovering revenues from the pandemic has been faster than expected,” he said. “That’s why this budget has worked out somewhat for us.”

Councilmembers Adam Knauff and Shannon Snodgrass offered an amendment to provide all city law enforcement with a $10,000 salary increase and other employees with a $5,000 increase. The $4 million proposal would have been funded by increasing the fund balance and transferring money from the city’s municipal stabilization fund.

“I’m not asking to create new lines or do anything like that. These are already existing lines,” Knauff said.

City Manager Jonathan Storage and other council members raised concerns about the proposal’s impact on the current budget and future plans.

“Based on our calculations, we do not believe that the amendment is sustainable long term,” Storage said. “If no increases were made to the user fee, no increases to any taxes, then the city’s rainy day fund would be completely depleted by fiscal year 2027. And that’s with no changes in compensation. That’s anticipating no increases to salaries through 2027.”

Storage noted future councils will have to debate compensation increases in later years.

“We would have a lot of trouble really quickly trying to continue to pay these higher wage rates in the long term,” he added on the amendment.

Councilmember Bobby Brown, a retired city employee, said the move would hurt the city’s finances.

“My biggest problem is I want to make sure we can pay for it,” he said.

The council rejected the proposed amendment.