Charleston Christmas Parade tonight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Christmas Parade is tonight.

Organizers have their fingers cross that the rain will move out in time for the 7 p.m. start. You can hear the parade broadcast live on 580 WCHS.

Charleston Main Street Executive Ric Cavender expects a large crowd to line Capitol Street and the rest of the parade route with well over 100 units scheduled to take part.

Cavender says last year’s crowd was amazing.

“I have not seen the streets of downtown Charleston that packed in so long,” Cavender said.

Because of what happened last year, none of the downtown business owners will be caught by surprise tonight, Cavender predicted.

“Every single restaurant, every single pub, every single retail establishment, they are all packed out, they are making money from it and I think they’re prepared for it and I think it’s great,” he said.

Kanawha Boulevard from Greenbrier Street to Clendenin Street will close at 3:30 p.m. One lane, from Greenbrier Street to Morris Street, will be open for local traffic. Local traffic will be required to exit the Boulevard at Morris Street.

The parade route streets will close at 6 p.m.