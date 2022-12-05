Charleston Christmas Parade set for Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– The Charleston Christmas Parade returns this Thursday night.

It’s the third year the parade is taking place during the evening hours. The parade steps off at 7 p.m. at the corner of Capitol Street and the Kanawha Boulevard.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said it will be a long parade because a lot of groups are participating this year.

“We have 140 participants. There are more people that want to be in an evening parade than every before instead of a day time parade, which is great, except the parade is going to be an hour and 45 minutes to two hours,” she said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

Goodwin said there’s a lot more space this year for people to gather and watch the parade.

“It’s great having City Center at Slack Plaza open as well because the parade is actually going to do gown that route as well. We’re going to be able to expand a lot of the seating and viewing venues,” she said.

Santa Claus will be at Slack Plaza earlier in the day. Goodwin says activities like that, including the parade, will help boost the local economy with many people choosing to eat downtown.

“Capitol Street is always packed. I think we’re going to see a lot of the folks that are normally on that Washington Street come to City Center and Slack Plaza,” she said.

This year’s parade theme is A Christmas Movie.

580-WCHS will provide a live broadcast of the parade. Hosts Chris Lawrence and Carrie Hodousek will join V100’s Steve Bishop and Jenny Murray beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday on 580-WCHS.

“It’s great to hear on the radio,” the mayor said.