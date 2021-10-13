Charleston Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 9

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials have announced plans for this year’s Christmas Parade, which will take place Dec. 9.

The parade is returning to West Virginia’s capital city after organizers canceled last year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials on Tuesday said they considered guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in addition to the World Health Organization when determining how to hold the parade.

The parade will begin at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street. Participants will march toward Washington Street East before turning left toward Clendenin Street. The parade will end at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Clendenin Street.

Applications for people interested in participating are available at charlestonwv.gov/christmasparade. The form is due Nov. 15.