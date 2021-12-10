Charleston Christmas Parade returns with excitement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a one-year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Charleston Christmas Parade returned to downtown Charleston on Thursday with tremendous fanfare.

Around 150 groups, floats and marching bands traveled down Capitol Street and entertained residents of West Virginia’s capital city.

“We just went by in front of the Coliseum and Convention Center. No standing room,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told WCHS-AM, which carried live coverage of the parade.

This is the second time the city has held the parade on a Thursday evening. Goodwin said the move was made at the request of businesses in hopes of increasing interest in local businesses.

“A lot of our shops are staying open late tonight,” she said. “A lot of our shops are offering great discounts to drive people into stores.”

WCHS-AM’s Chris Lawrence and Carrie Hodousek led the station’s coverage. Steve Bishop and Jenny Murray — both of WVAF-FM’s “Steve & Jenny in the Morning” — provided reports about the parade’s participants.