CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston is pushing back its Christmas Parade by one week.

The city announced Tuesday night that a rainy weather forecast is the reason it won’t have parade this Thursday but instead will have it at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

According to the city, parade participants are being contacted directly by a member of the City Team regarding rescheduling details.

580 WCHS will broadcast the parade live.