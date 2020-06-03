Charleston Catholic honors middle schoolers with drive-thru graduation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Eighth graders at Charleston Catholic High School received recognition on Wednesday with a drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Teachers and administrators honored the students, who rode in the back of their parents’ cars and waited to receive their graduation certificate.

For Avery and Olivia Persinger, the spring presented a unique challenge: the coronavirus pandemic, which limited students from attending in-person classes.

“It’s been a little challenging not being able to ask certain questions, but the teachers have made it really easier for us to work,” Avery Persinger said. “There’s a lot less tests.”

Olivia said she is already eager to try out for the girl’s soccer team and enroll in advanced science courses.

“I’m excited to go to high school,” she mentioned.