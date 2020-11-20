Charleston cancels Christmas parade, cites coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials on Friday announced the cancellation of this year’s Christmas parade.

Mayor Amy Goodwin said while last year’s parade was a success, a similar event cannot take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were looking forward to creating that holiday excitement again this year but with COVID-19 cases rising throughout the City, County and State, we felt it would be irresponsible to move forward in this year’s planning,” she said in a release.

Officials are discussing possible events that would allow for social distancing.