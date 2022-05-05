Charleston businesses, workers recognized during People’s Choice Awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau held its People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday, marking a return of the awards ceremony after an absence.

The organization had put the event on hold since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The awards ceremony recognizes the top businesses, employees and citizens in the tourism and hospitality industries.

“It’s been a long couple of years,” Board of Directors Chairman Chuck Hamsher said. “This is really important to recognize the people in the city who are really our face when folks are visiting our city. These are the folks that greet them. These are the folks that are running the hotels, the restaurants, making sure that people are having a good time when they come to Charleston, and it’s really important toward developing our tourism industry here in the city.”

The bureau held its award ceremony at Appalachian Power Park, in which officials presented awards to 14 awards to various businesses and individuals.

Jerry Burgess, a shuttle driver at the downtown Embassy Suites, received the award for outstanding hotel employee. He has worked at the hotel for the last seven years.

“Guests will have good days and bad days. I want to make their day exceptional,” he said. “If anybody coming in is having a bad day, by the time I take care of them, I want to make sure they come out and say, ‘Wow.'”

Burgess said he has been recognized by the hotel in the past, but nothing similar to his recent honor.

“I’m just humbled,” he said.

Each award winner received a wooden plaque designed by Bear Wood Company:

— Favorite retail shop: Taylor Books.

— Favorite restaurant: Bricks & Barrels.

— Favorite event: Live on the Levee.

— Favorite attraction: Capitol Market.

— Favorite entertainment (band or musician): John Ingram.

— Favorite artist: Wes Eary.

— Favorite sweet treat: Rock City Cake Company.

— Favorite mixologist: Drew Smith, Bricks & Barrels.

— The President’s Award: West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

— Outstanding restaurant employee: Ashley Painter, Applebee’s of Kanawha City.

— Outstanding frontline ambassador: Adam Stollings, Charleston Mainstreets.

— Mayor’s Award: Bryan Hughes and Ashleigh Woods.