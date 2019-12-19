Charleston businesses awarded for Holiday Window Display Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Businesses in downtown Charleston were honored on Thursday for their successes in the annual Charleston Area Alliance Holiday Window Display Contest.

Winners in numerous categories were announced at a ceremony in the Barrel Room at Black Sheep Burrito & Brews in Charleston.

The competition asked around 33 businesses to produce fun and festive store windows, providing a forum for downtown businesses and property owners to join forces for retail, and enhance the shopping experience.

“This is a time of the year that is important for downtown Charleston, particularly for retailers and restaurants. Knowing that they all pull together and make downtown Charleston sparkle is what has really made it a very important event,” Susie Salisbury, Vice President, Community Development at the Charleston Area Alliance said.

The winners include:

People’s Choice Award – CyroFix Charleston

Best Professional Business – Capitol Center Offices

Best Nonprofit – WV Breast Health Initiative

Best Restaurant – Adelphia Sports Bar and Grill

Best Retail – Healing Tree

Most Original – Dressmakers Closet

Best at Night – Charleston Bread Company

Best Overall – Odd Bird Gift Emporium

Arnett Carbis Toothman and West Virginia Radio Corporation were sponsors of the event.