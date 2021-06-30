Charleston business leaders hold Wednesday roundtable on LGBTQ inclusion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Equality and inclusion in local businesses and large employers was the focus of a roundtable discussion that took place on Wednesday in Charleston.

The discussions were organized by TSG Consulting and took place with around a dozen people at the Charleston Area Alliance on Smith Street, all pushing for full non-discrimination protection in West Virginia.

Rachel Coffman, the President of TSG Consulting told MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS she wanted to discuss the Equality Act, currently being considered in Congress. The Equality Act amends the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to provide explicit non-discrimination protections on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity, the White House said.

West Virginia is one of 29 states that lack full non-discrimination protections.

“We’ve had several attempts of getting legislation passed in the last couple of years but it’s not moved through our legislative system. We’ve had around 14 municipalities who have put in ordinances for non-discrimination for LGBTQ populations,” Coffman said.

Coffman would like to see a federal umbrella on non-discrimination laws, which she said would benefit West Virginia.

Recently, California added West Virginia and four other states to its list of places where publicly-funded travel is restricted following recent legislation impacting the LGBTQ community. Coffman said if there is not a federal umbrella, more actions like that could occur.

“Is this going to start popping up? Are we going to have businesses leave, what does it mean for potential investors as we look into the state,” Coffman asked. “Handling this on the federal level would be a much more cohesive process to eliminate that patchwork system that is happening around the country.”

Companies, businesses and entities that participated in the discussions included DOW, Toyota, Truist (BB&T), 84 agency, West Virginia American Water, Steptoe and Johnson, Link, the City of Charleston, and representatives from US Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito’s office.

They discussed what they do on a business level with their inclusion policies. Coffman had a message for businesses that want to become more open.

“Who you are directing services to are the constituents to the community,” she said. “I think the first step is to be open and show you are open to everyone in the community that makes up the whole of the state.”