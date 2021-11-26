Charleston business association inviting people downtown for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Downtown Charleston Association is encouraging residents to visit downtown Charleston on Friday and Saturday to get into the holiday spirit and support small businesses.

The organization is hosting its first Holly Jolly Brawley display on Friday at the Brawley Walkway. People are invested to look at more than 50 Christmas trees, as well as watch this year’s Christmas tree lighting and enjoy music by The Company Stores and The Kind Thieves.

“You can bring the kids down,” Downtown Charleston Association President Kevin Madison said. “There’s free hot chocolate. There’s going to be a Letters for Santa booth for kids to write their letters to Santa and you can drop them off in the big mailbox.”

The official Christmas tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Lee Triangle.

The free event is scheduled to go from noon to 8 p.m.

Madison also noted many businesses and restaurants will have special deals on Saturday in honor of Small Business Saturday, a nationwide day aimed at encouraging people to support local establishments.

“A lot of our local merchants … have stepped up with their hours. A lot of them are going to be open from 11 to 8,” he said.

“In these times, it’s important for these people, and we really go to support these people like they support us year round.”

American Express Co. began Small Business Saturday in 2010. The movement has since gained support from other businesses and public officials.