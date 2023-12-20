Charleston-based Salvation Army holds annual Angel Tree Program distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The local Salvation Army is again giving back with an abundance of gifts for those in need this holiday season for the 43rd year.

Volunteers with the Charleston-based organization held the distribution for the annual Angel Tree Program Wednesday. It provides gifts of new clothing and toys to children and families who have been registered for the program from donors in the community who received wish lists of the items to buy those registered as an “angel.”

They were holding the distribution at the Ball Toyota Event Center in Charleston where Salvation Army Area Commander for the Charleston area, Jayne May said they had planned to be there all day helping to load up gifts in people’s cars.

“If they got an Angel Tag off the Angel Tree and bought something for a child, this is where they pick it up today,” May said.

May said they planned to distribute gifts to a total of 307 families in Kanawha County Wednesday, and overall, they would be giving out gifts to a total of 986 children this Christmas throughout the organization’s seven-county reach.

She said as the holidays always require families to spend more, the local Salvation Army has made it it’s mission for 43 years to assist those families with the added spending needs.

“We have some families that, maybe they have enough through the year, maybe they can afford their light bill and their rent and everything, but they don’t have extra for Christmas, so we’re able to help,” she said.

May added that they give out the presents to all of the families registered, despite knowing their exact reasons for needing them.

“There’s all kinds of families represented here and reasons as to why they need our help, but we’re here because they need our help,” she said.

May said the Salvation Army also helps during emergency situations such as the gas outage which took place on Charleston’s West Side in November, or in cases where someone has lost their job or a loved one. She said they provide assistance to struggling families with anything they may need relevant to the situation.

For this occasion, May said their main goal was in helping families make their holidays the brightest they can be.

“We had an upsurge this year, we’re helping more families this year than last year,” May said. “We know the economy is crazy, and so there are families who find themselves in need for the first time this year, and so here we are, ready to help them.”

The Angel Tree Program distributes gifts to families of children ages 0-12 years old. The Salvation Army began collecting applications for families to receive those gifts back in October.