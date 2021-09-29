Charleston baseball team now the Dirty Birds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston’s minor league baseball team has a new name.

The club on Tuesday announced it will be known as the Charleston Dirty Birds going forward. The new name replaces the West Virginia Power.

According to the team, the name references the canaries deployed into West Virginia coal mines for detecting methane gas and determine if the mines were safe enough for coal miners.

The announcement happened amid a double-header at Appalachian Power Park between the Dirty Birds and the Long Island Ducks. The Ducks won both games.