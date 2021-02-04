Charleston awards $99,000 in business grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Twenty Charleston businesses are recipients of grants from the city for improving and marketing their services.

Charleston awarded the businesses a combined $98,617.43 as part of the second round of the city’s Small Business Investment Grants program.

A scoring committee comprised of Charleston City Council members and representatives of local economic groups reviewed proposals from the businesses and how each project would improve the city’s image.

A third round of grant funding will open in March.