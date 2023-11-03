Charleston Attorney Hollis Lewis officially sworn in as House of Delegates member of the 57th district

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s officially a new House of Delegates member filling a vacant seat in Kanawha County.

After Gov. Jim Justice appointed Charleston Attorney Hollis Lewis (D-Kanawha) to replace former Delegate Doug Skaff who resigned in September, Lewis officially took oath of office as delegate representing the 57th district during a brief ceremony Friday.

In a previous statement from Lewis, he expressed much gratitude to get to this point in his career.

“First, I would like to thank God for filling me with vision and purpose,” Lewis said. “I look forward to serving the communities that make up the 57th District and the State of West Virginia. I would like to thank Governor Jim Justice for the appointment. In addition, I would like to thank the Kanawha Democratic Executive Committee, former Delegate Doug Skaff, Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr, Jonathan Frazier, Woody Wood, Delegate Mike Pushkin, and everyone who has been a part of this process.”

Lewis was joined by his wife, Dr. Elisha Lewis, his pastor, Rev. Marlon Collins, and his four daughters during his swearing in ceremony Friday in the House Chamber. He was sworn in by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango.

Lewis hails from Charleston’s Westside. A graduate from West Virginia State University, he received a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice. Lewis then went on to continue his education in law at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Upon returning to his hometown of Charleston in 2013, Lewis held several positions, including Kanawha County Magistrate and adjunct professor at WVSU.

Lewis also volunteers on several area boards, including the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority, the West Virginia Parole Board, the Charleston Area Alliance, and the Clay Center. In addition, Lewis previously served as a volunteer football coach.