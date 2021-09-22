Charleston artist dies at 73

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston artist whose art became recognizable parts of the city died Tuesday at 73.

Charly “Jupiter” Hamilton died from complications from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

Hamilton was born in Princeton, New Jersey on Feb. 24, 1948, but grew up on a dairy farm in Troutman, North Carolina. He served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school.

After his military service, he studied literature and arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He first moved to West Virginia in 1977 and became a carpenter following the Tug River Flood. He moved to West Virginia permanently in 1985.

Hamilton’s art is featured throughout Charleston, including his “Wonder Mural” located on the West Side. The city honored Hamilton in July with the naming of Charly Jupiter Way.

“Charly had a style all his own. His pieces were instantly identifiable and brightened any area they were in. His work was larger than life — just like he was,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a statement. “Charly painted the world as he saw it, full of enthusiasm, child-like mischief and big, big vision. He brought vibrance to our City through his work.”

Hamilton is survived by his wife Rhoda, stepson Sam Belsky, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.