Charleston art office inviting public to help with new Appalachian Power Park mural

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Office of Public Art is inviting baseball fans to help with a new mural honoring a West Virginia baseball legend.

The mural at Appalachian Power Park will pay tribute to Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball in a male league. Stone, who was born in Bluefield, played two seasons with the Indianapolis Clowns and the Kansas City Monarchs, both of the Negro American League.

“It’s a great story because it’s all about that perseverance,” said Matthew Sutton, chief of staff to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Work on the mural will begin as part of the Charleston Dirty Birds’ African American Heritage Night.

Jeff Pierson, the city’s director of public art, said the public will be responsible for painting the mural’s background.

“It takes no art experience,” he said. “This kind of project, we make sure that everybody has participation in the project, and they’re able to work there on-site with us.”

Pierson added public art allows artists to tell various stories and bring possibly unknown figures “to life.”

“It’s one of those things where you go from, ‘Who’s that?’ to, ‘That’s Toni Stone,'” he said.

The Charleston Dirty Birds will wear jerseys paying tribute to the Homestead Grays of the Negro leagues. The jerseys will be auctioned, and proceeds from the effort will go toward the YWCA Charleston’s Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion.

Pre-game events will begin at 5:30 p.m. The first pitch against the York Revolution is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.