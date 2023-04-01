CAMC now owns Oak Hill hospital

OAK HILL, W.Va. — CAMC has finalized the purchase of the Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.

The deal, announced a few months ago, became final Saturday. According to CAMC, all necessary government approvals and the purchasing agreement are final with Community Health System. CAMC will soon start changing signs outside and inside the center.

CAMC officials joined Plateau workers for a celebration Saturday.

CAMC President and CEO Dave Ramsey said CAMC is getting a solid hospital.

“The staff is terrific,” Ramsey told MetroNews. “They do a great job of taking care of the community and the patients that come to them.”

Ramsey said the acquisition also gets CAMC into one of the state’s growing tourism areas.

“It’s got an energy about it in that region. We’re excited about being a part of the community,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey said the transition won’t be difficult, citing an already well-run hospital in the Plateau Medical Center.

“They’re well-managed, well-run, with a number of very fine physicians,” Ramsey said

Plateau was previously a for-profit hospital that was owned from an out-of-state company, Ramsey said CAMC’s not-for-profit operation means money coming through the hospital will stay in the state and in the Oak Hill area.

CAMC has been growing in recent months. It’s joined with the Mon Health System to form Vandalia Health. It has a new agreement with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Ramsey told MetroNews CAMC is in discussions with other hospitals about possible agreements.

“That’s our mission, providing high-quality health care close to home for people,” Ramsey said.

Plateau also becomes part of Vandalia Health as part of the purchase.