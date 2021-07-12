Charleston Area Alliance’s new president, CEO sees bright future

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Alliance’s (CAA) new president and CEO Nicole Christian says from what she already knows about the organization and the Charleston area, she is going to be successful here.

Christian, a 26-year veteran of the chamber of commerce and economic development industry, joined CAA and Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

“To come to a new organization and a new community always presents lots of wonderful opportunities and new challenges,” she told 580-WCHS.

Christian takes over a vacant position. The interim president and CEO of the CAA and Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Steve Rubin, resigned in May.

CAA said Christian is a Certified Chamber Executive, one of only approximately 450 in the country, and is a graduate of the Institute for Organization Management. She has held senior-level/CEO positions at four other Chambers and helped lead her organization in Davenport, Iowa to the coveted designation of 2008 Chamber of the Year by the American Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Christian told 580-WCHS she is originally from the Northern Kentucky area where she began her career. She also worked at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce near Deep Creek, Maryland recently. Maryland Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2017 named Christian the Chamber Executive of the Year

“All of that experience has culminated to provide me with a background in expertise in an area that I think could really be beneficial to this position here in Charleston,” Christian said.

Christian said her next step is to develop an action plan through the remainder of 2021. First, she said she must get out into the community to hear about the history, area and issues currently being faced.

“The listening tour for me is going to be really important. I am looking forward to meeting all of the different stakeholders and getting to see all of what this community and region have to offer,” she said.

The Alliance Board of Directors retained Waverly Partners in February as its executive search firm.