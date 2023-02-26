Charleston Area Alliance says new business tool helps local businesses get market research

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Alliance has announced a new business tool called SizeUp Charleston Area Alliance, which helps local businesses get market research and data to help make strategic and data-driven decisions.

SizeUp CAA is a web-based tool on the CAA’s website, free of charge and available 24/7/365.

“The failure of a new business is usually due to lack of preparation; the inability for a business to thrive can often be traced to lack of knowledge of their industry and market, uninformed about their customers, lack of financial understanding of their business and their inability to compete,” President & CEO of the CAA, Nicole Christian said.

Christian added that the market data is usually inaccessible due to costs.

“This data has historically been inaccessible to small businesses because of the cost and expertise required to analyze the data,” she said. “We believe that this unique tool can change all of that and provide a better foundation for businesses to start and give them the information and data that they need to succeed.”

Christian said the CAA wanted the data available at all times because of an entrepreneur’s long work hours.

“We know that small business owners and entrepreneurs work on their business at all hours, and they need access to this information when it’s convenient for them,” she said. “That’s why we wanted to provide a tool and a resource that would be available whenever it was needed.”

The tool is up and running HERE.

Story by Chayce Matheny