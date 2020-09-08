Charleston Area Alliance releases updated report on downtown housing need

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An updated study from the Charleston Area Alliance details the need for housing in downtown Charleston as well as the opportunities for development in West Virginia’s capital city.

The Charleston Area Alliance hired Bowen National Research to evaluate the organization’s 2015 downtown housing study and provide new information about units and occupancy.

According to the report, 96.1% of units in downtown Charleston are occupied, adding to demand. Downtown sales prices are also around $20,000 more than the rest of the city, which could be a sign that downtown condominium projects are worth the effort.

Susie Salisbury, the organization’s vice president of community development, said although the Charleston area will continue to decrease in population, downtown is expected to grow because of senior housing.

“We’re living longer, we’re healthier, we want to be able to travel more,” she said. “We don’t want to have to mow lawns or take care of a big house. Having either a rental or ownership fo a condominium downtown is very, very inviting.”

Two projects noted in the report are the redevelopment of the Atlas Building and Parkview Lofts; crews continue construction at the Atlas Building to transform the building for mixed-use rental space, while most units of Parkview Lofts selling at least $270,000.

The Atlas Building property manager is quoted in the report as saying the building pre-lease rate is 44%, higher than the national average of 30%.

“While the marketing study does back it up with the data, all you have to do is look at those two projects,” Salisbury said. “People are hungry for this type of project.”

Salisbury said having available housing would help draw in things like grocery stores and some additional community services. The report says there are 47,000 commuters to Charleston on a daily basis.