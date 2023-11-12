Charleston Area Alliance relaunches Roots Initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A program that incentivizes people to relocate to Charleston is accepting applications again.

The Charleston Area Alliance recently reopened the portal to their Charleston Roots Initiative. The initiative is in place for people who may be looking into moving to Kanawha County to fill career opportunities that are growing or seen as key industries in the Charleston area.

Erin Noon, Communications and Events Coordinator with Charleston Area Alliance said they’re raising the money incentive this year in hopes of attracting more people.

“The incentive package includes $10,000,” said Noon.

That number is double what was offered in 2022. Noon said they have the funding, now, they just want to get the word out to as many people as possible.

“We might as well get some high quality people here if we double the incentive becuase not a lot of people will move for $5,000 but I think we can get a lot for $10,000,” said Noon.

About a dozen people applied last year. Noon does expect the number of applicants to jump in 2023.

Other similar programs offer around the same when it comes to the money to relocate. Noon said they had to make that jump to stay competitve with other major cities close by.

Applicants must be 18 years or older but the program targets people of all ages. Noon said applications will be reviewed in the order in which they are received and participants will be selected by a committee until all funds are exhausted.

“Anyone can apply as long as they reside at least 50 miles outside of Kanawha County,” Noon said. “Then, they have 90 days following the program committment to move here to the county.”

She said they’re using local media and social media to get the word, while targeting people from surrounding cities like Pittsburgh and Cincinnati to encouarge people to move to the capital city of Charleston.

To learn more or to apply, visit charlestonareaalliance.org/charleston-roots.