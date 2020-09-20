Charleston Area Alliance offers help for businesses interested in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The chairman of the Charleston Area Alliance is confident about the business opportunities in downtown Charleston as interest in the neighborhood is high.

Steve Rubin said last week on “580 Live” while the economic conditions in the state are challenging, his organization has resources and connections to motivate people to move downtown.

“We have buildings available that people can move into. I have an incubator center over here that I will make space available at a very cheap price for anybody who wants to get started,” he said.

Rubin said anyone willing to have a business with “three or five people,” the Charleston Area Alliance will assist with securing resources to start the business.

“I think that we can find financial resources, and those are the type of companies I think we can be successful recruiting now,” he said.

“We have free office space for them. We will get financial resources for them. We want them coming back here.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, who appeared on the same program, said her office receives calls from developers about opportunities in the region.

“The energy’s there,” she said.

The Charleston Area Alliance earlier this month released a study noting the increased interest in downtown housing in Charleston; around 96% of downtown units are occupied.