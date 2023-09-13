Charleston Area Alliance honors positive difference makers in community

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Alliance is all about recognizing the three P’s: People, Projects and Programs.

A total of 10 awards were handed out Tuesday afternoon at the Kanawha County Public Library to individuals and organizations who have made a positive impact on the community through their work. The annual event is called the “We Love Our Community Awards.”

“We think it’s important to remind the community of all the great things that are happening,” said Susie Salisbury, Vice President of Community Development with the Charleston Area Alliance. “It’s an opportunity for all of us to stop in the community and take a look at all the great things that are happening in the greater Kanawha Valley area.”

The following were honored with an award from the Charleston Area Alliance on Tuesday:

Kanawha Heritage Award: Spring Hill Cemetery Park and Arboretum

Best Development Award: Appalachian Abattoir

Best Redevelopment Award: WV Health Right West Side CommUNITY Wellness Center and Clinic, and 900 on Lee

Jeff Miller Sustainable Development Award: Forks of Coal Foundation – Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center

Community Celebration Award: Charleston Sternwheel Regatta

Arts to the Max Award: Ron Sowell

James R. Thomas Outstanding Volunteer Award: Barbara Rose, Kanawha Garden Club for Charleston in Bloom

Do The Charleston Award: Chef Paul Smith

Placemaking Award: Roadside Park Port of St. Albans

“This is our chance to honor those that are creating the vibrancy in the community and moving our area forward,” Salisbury added.

Each award winner received a customized piece of art from local artist Elisabeth Neil.