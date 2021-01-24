Charleston Area Alliance forecasts more need for PPP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As a second round of the Treasury Department’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) reopens, more Charleston businesses are set to apply for help.

Victoria Russo, the New Markets Consultant for the Charleston Area Alliance (CAA) said the majority of the area businesses that have applied for the first round of PPP will most likely be applying for the second round.

Victoria Russo

According to Forbes, some 5,400 businesses have received about $520 billion to date.

The small business forgivable loan program is one of the many available monies that the CAA is trying to promote.

“We welcome any business whether they are a member of the alliance or not, to call us and let us help them through this process that will help some of them be able to maintain their business structure through this difficult time,” Steven Rubin, President & CEO of the CAA told 580-WCHS.

Forbes stated the guidelines for those seeking a second PPP loan:

Previously received a PPP loan and plan to or already have used the full amount for qualifying expenses

No more than 300 employees

Experienced at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020

Asked for no more than $2 million; the amount granted will be based on an applicant’s payroll

Russo told 580-WCHS that she has heard from all sorts of businesses from restaurants, small manufacturers, service providers, machine shops, and hotels.

Rubin said some businesses are on the up and up after 10 months of the pandemic but not all of them.

Steven Rubin

“Some businesses are actually doing better such as the construction business and the home repair business,” he said. “Those are growing with a number of projects. Some of our other businesses, such as restaurants, are struggling so much.”

Rubin encouraged citizens of the Charleston area to get out and support small businesses as much as possible. He said it must be done, whether in-person or e-commerce, in order for many to stay alive and open.

“We have to come and help these people so they can survive,” he said.

Story by Jake Flatley