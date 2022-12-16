Charleston Area Alliance announces holiday window display winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The winners of the 2022 Downtown Charleston Holiday Window Display Contest have been announced by the Charleston Area Alliance.

Susie Salisbury, vice president of community development, said City National Bank’s downtown branch received the Best in Show award this year selected by a panel of judges.

“They have a really beautiful winter scene. They had a Santa sleigh that was purple with snow flakes. It was very well done,” Salisbury said.

There were 38 applicants this year.

Salisbury said the COVID-19 pandemic lead to even more businesses getting involved in the contest.

“This event started just in downtown, but during COVID we thought it was really important to expand it throughout the whole city and we’ve kept it that way just because it’s been so successful,” she said.

The People’s Choice awards is determined by the public, representing the five districts of Charleston, through online voting.

More than 1,600 individuals cast their vote for their favorite in each district.

Salisbury said getting the public involved in the voting helps generate foot traffic into businesses during the holiday shopping season.

“When you walk by a window, it just lures you in,” she said. “It makes you want to stop, take a look and step inside particularly those that use the product they’re selling.”

The following People’s Choice winners are listed below:

People’s Choice Downtown: Braids + Twists

People’s Choice East End: Luxe – Cosmetic Tattoo + Beauty Lounge

People’s Choice Kanawha City: Rosegate Design

People’s Choice South Hills: Charlie Boutique

People’s Choice West Side: Young Floral Co.