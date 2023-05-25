Charleston announcing traffic adjustments with return of Live on the Levee and outdoor dining downtown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This week marks the return of Live on the Levee in downtown Charleston.

On Friday, May 26, the live musical scene begins with Veteran’s Night which will feature performances by The Chase and Hair Supply. A fireworks show will take place following the music performances.

With the events and outdoor dining also starting on Friday, different traffic patterns will be occurring in downtown Charleston. The city announced the following road closures and changes that begin Friday:

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street.

At 3 p.m. Kanawha Boulevard from Hale Street to Court Street will be closed.

At 6 p.m., MacCorkle Avenue and Porter Road will be closed to westbound traffic, MacCorkle Avenue, Thayer Street, and Route 119 will also be closed to eastbound traffic.

Starting at 9 p.m., Grossup Road will be closed at Louden Heights Road and Bridge Road. The Southside Bridge will also close.

The city said that these roads will be closed until the conclusion of the music event and fireworks show.